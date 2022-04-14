ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --UPDATED DETAILS

U.S. president en route to Camp David

Start: 14 Apr 2022 20:51 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2022 21:51 GMT

VARIOUS - Presidnet Biden en route to Camp David.

Schedule:

2040GMT - Departure Greensboro, North Carolina

TBD - U.S. President arrives in Hagerstown, Maryland en route to Camp David, where he will remain over the weekend

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com