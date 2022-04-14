COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --TIME APPROX--

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 14

14 de Abril de 2022

President Biden departs Washington for North Carolina

Start: 14 Apr 2022 15:15 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2022 16:15 GMT

JOINT-BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, USA - President Biden departs Washington for North Carolina.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No use USA / No use New Zealand

U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No use USA / No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Kylian Mbappé y las otras catorce figuras del fútbol mundial que pueden quedar libres en dos meses

Kylian Mbappé y las otras catorce figuras del fútbol mundial que pueden quedar libres en dos meses

FIFA confirmó la fecha del repechaje del Mundial de Qatar entre Escocia y Ucrania

Vélez recibirá a Red Bull Bragantino por la segunda fecha de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Banfield visita a Unión La Calera y Lanús recibe a Barcelona de Ecuador por la Copa Sudamericana: hora, TV y formaciones

La muerte de Freddy Rincón: cómo fue el accidente, las dudas en la investigación y el dolor de su familia al comunicar la noticia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Flor Amargo sufrió acoso en sus inicios en la industria musical en México

Flor Amargo sufrió acoso en sus inicios en la industria musical en México

Usuarios reaccionaron a la despedida de “Scrat” de la “Era del Hielo”

La vez que Paty Navidad golpeó a un hombre por error en el metro de la CDMX con sus habilidades de karate

La verdad detrás de la fiesta que Cristian Castro le hizo a su hija

Nicky Hilton paseó con sus hijas en Nueva York, Robbie Williams fue a comer con su familia en Malibú: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

7 aplicaciones para Semana Santa

7 aplicaciones para Semana Santa

Avance en los tratamientos médicos a medida: detectaron la “huella dactilar” de las células inmunitarias

Elon Musk propuso comprar el 100% de Twitter por USD 41 mil millones y retirar a la empresa de la bolsa

CABA: proponen colocar un microchip en perros y gatos para su cuidado responsable

Las 8 claves para mantener conversaciones difíciles en los equipos de trabajo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los senderos de los Cerros Orientales estarán habilitados en Semana Santa

Los senderos de los Cerros Orientales estarán habilitados en Semana Santa

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la compra de 35 mil píldoras de viagra y 60 prótesis de pene para el Ejército de Brasil

Flor Amargo sufrió acoso en sus inicios en la industria musical en México

Kylian Mbappé y las otras catorce figuras del fútbol mundial que pueden quedar libres en dos meses

Ecuador: capturaron al líder de la megabanda Los Lobos en un operativo que se realizó en tres ciudades