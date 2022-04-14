ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-SULLIVAN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at Economic Club event

Start: 14 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington.

