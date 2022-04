Pope Francis begins Easter events with "Mass of the Chrism"

Start: 14 Apr 2022 07:50 GMT

End: 14 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis starts four days of Easter events celebrating the "Mass of the Chrism"

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT Mass begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com