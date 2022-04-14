ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/MACRON

Macron visits Le Havre on campaign trail
Start: 14 Apr 2022 16:22 GMT
End: 14 Apr 2022 17:22 GMT
LE HAVRE - Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron visits Le Havre, where the mayor is his ally and former prime minister Edouard Philippe, but where far left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon came top in the first round of the presidential election.
SCHEDULE:
1546GMT: Visits a Siemens wind turbine factory
TBDGMT: Makes speech in front of factory employees
