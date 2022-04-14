ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/RWANDA

British PM Johnson lays out plan on illegal immigration
Start: 14 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 14 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT
KENT – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lays out a new plan for tackling illegal immigration, an issue popular with many in his party and one that has been a hot topic with the public for years, and which helped the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union.
