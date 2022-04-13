ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-REPORT

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 13 de Abril de 2022
13 de Abril de 2022

UN's Guterres speaks at launch of report on war in Ukraine

Start: 13 Apr 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2022 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS , UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the launch of new report on the global implications of the war in Ukraine on food, energy and Finance.

