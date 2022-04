ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-FINLAND-INTERNATIONAL MEDIA

Finnish foreign, defence, interior mins. brief international media

Start: 13 Apr 2022 12:20 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2022 13:20 GMT

HELSINKI - After a government session at which a report on changes in the security environment will be adopted, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen and Interior Minister Krista Mikkonen will hold a news conference for international media.

SCHEDULE:

1220GMT - News conference

