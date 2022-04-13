COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 13 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY-- RUSSIA-PUTIN/ARCTIC --TIMING TBC--

REUTERS

APR 13

13 de Abril de 2022

Putin chairs meeting on Russia's Arctic development

Start: 13 Apr 2022 09:44 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

NOVO-OGARYOVO, RUSSIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting via video link to discuss the socio-economic development of the Russia's Arctic territories and the Northern Sea Route.

