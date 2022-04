ADVISORY SWEDEN-FINLAND/NATO --UPDATED TIMINGS

Swedish and Finnish PMs hold joint newser in Stockholm

Start: 13 Apr 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 13 Apr 2022 11:15 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin hold a news conference in Stockholm after a meeting on the security situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No commercial use. No resales

DIGITAL: No commercial use. No resales

Source: SWEDISH GOVERNMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com