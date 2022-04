ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/AMESS--NO USE UK

Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Ali Harbi Ali, 26, who was found guilty of the murder of British lawmaker David Amess, is sentenced to life in prison. Ali, described in court as a 'fanatical Islamist', who was inspired by Islamic State, knifed Amess to death in a frenzied attack inside a church where he was meeting voters.

