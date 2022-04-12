COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 12 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ARRIVALS

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 12

11 de Abril de 2022

EU European affairs ministers meet in Luxembourg

Start: 12 Apr 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 12 Apr 2022 08:15 GMT

LUXEMBOURG - The EU's European affairs ministers arrive for a meeting on the situation in Ukraine, rule of law issues and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

SCHEDULE:

0700 GMT EU affairs ministers arrive

0815GMT Meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Luxembourg

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Otra vez el karma pre mundialista en la selección española: Luis Enrique se iría después de Qatar 2022

Otra vez el karma pre mundialista en la selección española: Luis Enrique se iría después de Qatar 2022

Por qué la carrera de Chávez Jr. en el boxeo podría llegar a su fin

Por qué el “Turco” Mohamed no llegó a Chivas

“Messi es todo”: la reflexión más profunda de Pep Guardiola sobre el astro argentino y por qué lo comparó con Michael Jordan

El show del Kun Agüero al analizar el vibrante empate entre Manchester City y Liverpool

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La particular profesión que la abrió las puertas de la fama a Katheryn Winnick, la estrella de Vikingos

La particular profesión que la abrió las puertas de la fama a Katheryn Winnick, la estrella de Vikingos

Organización civil confirmó 10 denuncias penales contra Toño Berumen por abuso, acoso y violación

Luis de Llano, el gran ausente en el festejo de cumpleaños de su hermana Julissa

Cómo inició la enemistad entre José Alfredo Jiménez y Vicente Fernández

Líder de Los Ángeles Azules respondió a Noelia tras acusación de boicot

TENDENCIAS

Estas son las claves para hacer rendir el tiempo en la vida personal y laboral, según un experto español

Estas son las claves para hacer rendir el tiempo en la vida personal y laboral, según un experto español

Día del helado: del dulce de leche al hibiscus, un recorrido por los más tradicionales y los más desconocidos

Cómo afectan las naturales asimetrías del cerebro a la capacidad de lectura de cada persona

Con un mapa genético identifican el riesgo de enfermedad cardiovascular en pacientes con diabetes tipo 2

Por qué la vacuna nasal puede ser el próximo paso en la lucha contra el COVID-19

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El alcalde de Mariupol denunció que las tropas rusas han deportado a miles de personas de forma forzosa

El alcalde de Mariupol denunció que las tropas rusas han deportado a miles de personas de forma forzosa

Buscan Debanhi Susana: conductor de app le tomó una foto en la carretera y luego desapareció

Víctor Trujillo auguró “otra noche triste” para AMLO durante votación sobre Reforma Eléctrica

Al menos ocho muertos y 19 heridos en bombardeos en la ciudad de Kharkiv

Desde el golpe de Estado contra Hugo Chávez en 2002, al menos 320 venezolanos han muerto en protestas contra el régimen