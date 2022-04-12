COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 12 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEWYORK/SHOOTING-AERIALS

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 12

12 de Abril de 2022

Aerials of New York after subway shooting injured 16

Start: 12 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

NEW YORK: Aerials of New York after a shooter a masked gunman set off a smoke bomb and opened fire in a New York City subway car on Tuesday morning, injuring 16 people.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: ABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La crítica del entrenador que reemplazó a Bielsa en el Leeds: “Los jugadores estaban sobreentrenados y estresados”

La crítica del entrenador que reemplazó a Bielsa en el Leeds: “Los jugadores estaban sobreentrenados y estresados”

La gran polémica en la Champions League por el VAR: ¿estuvo bien sancionada la mano en el gol de Chelsea a Real Madrid?

Se develó el misterio sobre la extraña luz que se vio debajo del Mercedes de Hamilton en el GP de Australia de la Fórmula 1

Helmut Marko habló sobre Checo Pérez y su complicado arranque contra Hamilton en el GP de Australia

El video del grave accidente que sufrió Freddy Rincón, que sigue en estado crítico

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Julián Gil demandó a una empresa por 5 millones de dólares: “Esperamos el diálogo”

Julián Gil demandó a una empresa por 5 millones de dólares: “Esperamos el diálogo”

José Manuel Figueroa se molestó por un busto fallido que hicieron para Joan Sebastian

El legendario comediante Gilbert Gottfried murió a los 67 años

Maldita Vecindad exigió protección para María Elena Ríos porque “su agresor la vigila”

Emilio Marcos incursionaría en el regional mexicano luego de su participación en la serie “El Último Rey”

TENDENCIAS

Estos títulos de PS3 y PS Vita ya no se pueden jugar en ninguna consola de Sony

Estos títulos de PS3 y PS Vita ya no se pueden jugar en ninguna consola de Sony

6 tips para que los creadores de contenido crezcan en redes sociales

El truco para borrar todas las publicaciones de Facebook al mismo tiempo

Google Play eliminará estas aplicaciones por no cumplir ciertos requisitos

Cómo es el Hypercar de 2.000 caballos de fuerza que se compró Nico Rosberg

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Monreal calificó como un éxito la Revocación de Mandato: “Sentó un precedente”

Monreal calificó como un éxito la Revocación de Mandato: “Sentó un precedente”

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: goles y resumen de la derrota 2-3 de los españoles por Champions League 2022

Cayó “El Fernandito” de la Unión Tepito, presunto cabecilla de extorsionadores en el Centro Histórico

La crítica del entrenador que reemplazó a Bielsa en el Leeds: “Los jugadores estaban sobreentrenados y estresados”

Revés a AMLO: el PRD promoverá amparo en defensa de las escuelas de tiempo completo