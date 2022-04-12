COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 12 de Abril de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW YORK-SHOOTING/

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 12

12 de Abril de 2022

Bump shot of scene in NYC following attack

Start: 12 Apr 2022 18:34 GMT

End: 12 Apr 2022 19:34 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES -- View of scene after a masked gunman set off a smoke bomb and opened fire in a New York City subway car on Tuesday, injuring 16 people and throwing the morning commute into chaos in the latest violence in the city's transit system, officials said.

