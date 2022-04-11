COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/GUNS

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 11

11 de Abril de 2022

U.S. President Biden announces new actions to fight gun crime

Start: 11 Apr 2022 18:15 GMT

End: 11 Apr 2022 19:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden announces new actions to fight gun crime. Vice President Kamala Harris and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco also deliver remarks. Rose Garden, White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

