ADVISORY --FLASH--1016-FRANCE-ELECTION/LE PEN-UPDATE

Le Pen to enter presidential runoff with 'calm and determination'
Start: 11 Apr 2022 13:30 GMT
End: 11 Apr 2022 13:32 GMT
PARIS, FRANCE - French far-right Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says she will head to the French presidential runoff with 'calm and determination'
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com