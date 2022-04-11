COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 11 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--1016-FRANCE-ELECTION/LE PEN-UPDATE

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 11

11 de Abril de 2022

Le Pen to enter presidential runoff with 'calm and determination'

Start: 11 Apr 2022 13:30 GMT

End: 11 Apr 2022 13:32 GMT

PARIS, FRANCE - French far-right Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says she will head to the French presidential runoff with 'calm and determination'

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Una fanática invadió un campo de juego y recibió un violento tackle por un agente de seguridad: “Obtuve lo que merecía”

Una fanática invadió un campo de juego y recibió un violento tackle por un agente de seguridad: “Obtuve lo que merecía”

La insólita invasión antideportiva en España: el entrenador se metió para cortar un contraataque rival

Facundo Campazzo fue expulsado por agredir a un rival en la NBA y luego recibió una amenaza en las redes sociales

Repugnante episodio en el fútbol brasileño: un DT le dio un cabezazo a una jueza de línea y el club lo despidió

Scottie Scheffler se quedó con el Masters de Augusta y entró en la historia a los 25 años

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Andrés García reapareció en redes sociales tras ser hospitalizado

Andrés García reapareció en redes sociales tras ser hospitalizado

La salida nocturna de Rihanna, el festejo de Olivia Culpo: celebrities en un click

Mamá de Christian Nodal fue diagnosticada con tumor maligno en el colon

Exatlón México: cuándo será el final de temporada en vivo

Kairo y Tierra cero defienden a Toño Berumen, acusado de abuso sexual: “Nos trató como a unos hijos”

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las señales de la arritmia cardíaca

Cuáles son las señales de la arritmia cardíaca

El cáncer y las enfermedades cardíacas y respiratorias causan más de dos tercios de las muertes en Sudamérica

¿El COVID-19 puede aumentar el riesgo de padecer una trombosis venosa profunda?

“Los ‘mini cerebros’ nos pueden ayudar a conocer qué nos hace humanos”, afirmó una experta en neurociencias

La forma más sencilla para activar el Control Parental de Netflix

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Coronavirus en Shanghai: los videos de los brutales sacrificios de mascotas que indignan a la población

Coronavirus en Shanghai: los videos de los brutales sacrificios de mascotas que indignan a la población

Chernihiv, la ciudad que fue la puerta de entrada de Rusia al invadir Ucrania y casi fue borrada del mapa

La crisis alimentaria y el descontento por el brote de COVID en Shanghai puso en alerta a otras ciudades chinas

74% de peruanos aseguran que decisiones del gobierno afectan la economía del país

Andrés García reapareció en redes sociales tras ser hospitalizado