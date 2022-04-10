ADVISORY MEXICO-PRESIDENT/POLLS OPEN-OBRADOR--DELAYED

Polls open in Mexico's referendum

Start: 10 Apr 2022 13:22 GMT

End: 10 Apr 2022 14:22 GMT

MEXICO CITY: Polls open for Mexicans to vote a referendum on whether President Lopez Obrador should continue in office.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Polls open

TIME TBC - President Lopez Obrador casts his vote

