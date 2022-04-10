COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MEXICO-PRESIDENT/POLLS OPEN-OBRADOR--DELAYED--

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 10

10 de Abril de 2022

Polls open in Mexico's referendum

Start: 10 Apr 2022 13:22 GMT

End: 10 Apr 2022 14:22 GMT

MEXICO CITY: Polls open for Mexicans to vote a referendum on whether President Lopez Obrador should continue in office.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Polls open

TIME TBC - President Lopez Obrador casts his vote

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NAURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

