ADVISORY MEXICO-PRESIDENT/POLLS OPEN-OBRADOR--DELAYED

Polls open in Mexico's referendum
Start: 10 Apr 2022 13:22 GMT
End: 10 Apr 2022 14:22 GMT
MEXICO CITY: Polls open for Mexicans to vote a referendum on whether President Lopez Obrador should continue in office.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - Polls open
TIME TBC - President Lopez Obrador casts his vote
