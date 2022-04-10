ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/---updated details

Voting for first round of French presidential election ends

PARIS / MARSEILLE / LE TOUQUET / VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY / HENIN BEAUMONT / ANNECY -- France votes in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election.

LIVE SCHEDULE:

1505GMT: View of polling station in Alpine town of Annecy as voters continue to cast ballots.

1700GMT - Polls in Annecy close (REUTERS)

1747GMT - Supporters of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen react to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election. (REUTERS)

1758GMT - Live from the headquarters of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron where supporters and Macron himself will react to the exit polls and preliminary results after polls close in the first round of the French presidential election. (REUTERS)

1800GMT - Le Pen supporters then Macron supporters (REUTERS)

EXPECTED SCHEDULE: (Subject to change)

TIME TBC - Marine Le Pen reacts to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election(NATIONAL RALLY)

1745GMT APPROX - Supporters of far left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon react to the exit polls (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Far left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon reacts to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election. (POPULAR UNION CAMPAIGN TEAM)

TIME TBC - Far-right commentator turned presidential candidate Eric Zemmour and his supporters react to the exit polls and preliminary results (ERIC ZEMMOUR CAMPAIGN TEAM)

TIME TBC - Mainstream conservative French presidential candidate Valerie Pécresse and her supporters react to the exit polls and preliminary results (LES REPUBLICAINS)

