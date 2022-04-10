COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 10 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/ -- SCHEDULE UPDATED / SUBJECT TO CHANGE --

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 10

4 de Abril de 2022

First round of French presidential election

Start: 10 Apr 2022 05:44 GMT

End: 10 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS / MARSEILLE / LE TOUQUET / VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY / HENIN BEAUMONT / ANNECY -- France votes in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election.

--

SCHEDULE: (Subject to change)

0600GMT - Polls open in the first round of the French presidential election and voters come to cast their ballots in a Paris town hall. (REUTERS)

0755GMT APPROX - Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron arrives at the polling station in the seaside town of Le Touquet. (REUTERS)

0800GMT APPROX - Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron votes at the polling station in the seaside town of Le Touquet. (AGENCY POOL)

0800GMT - Far left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon votes in the Mediterranean city Marseille. (AGENCY POOL)

0900GMT - Far right political commentator turned presidential candidate Eric Zemmour votes in Paris. (AGENCY POOL)

0845GMT - Mainstream conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse votes in a Paris suburb. (REUTERS)

0845GMT - Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen arrives at polling station to vote in the northern town of Henin Beaumont. (REUTERS)

0915GMT - Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen votes in the northern town of Henin Beaumont. (REUTERS)

1200GMT - Beauty shot of Paris skyline and the Eiffel Tower on the day that France goes to the polls.(REUTERS)

1500GMT - The last voters in the Alpine town of Annecy cast their ballots then counting begins in the first round of the French presidential election. (REUTERS)

1759GMT (POSSIBLE ONLY) - French broadcasters countdown to reveal the first exit polls which predict which two candidates will go through to the final round of the presidential election. (SOURCE TBC)

1800GMT - Polls close

1600GMT APPROX - Live from the headquarters of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron where supporters and Macron himself will react to the exit polls and preliminary results after polls close in the first round of the French presidential election. (REUTERS / AGENCY POOL)

1745GMT APPROX - Supporters of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen react to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election. (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Marine Le Pen reacts to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election(NATIONAL RALLY)

1745GMT APPROX - Supporters of far left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon react to the exit polls (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Far left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon reacts to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election. (POPULAR UNION CAMPAIGN TEAM)

TIME TBC - Far-right commentator turned presidential candidate Eric Zemmour and his supporters react to the exit polls and preliminary results (ERIC ZEMMOUR CAMPAIGN TEAM)

TIME TBC - Mainstream conservative French presidential candidate Valerie Pécresse and her supporters react to the exit polls and preliminary results (SOURCE TBC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / NATIONAL RALLY / POPULAR UNION CAMPAIGN TEAM / ERIC ZEMMOUR CAMPAIGN TEAM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

JJ Macías volvió a anotar en la Liga MX en el empate de Toluca vs Chivas

JJ Macías volvió a anotar en la Liga MX en el empate de Toluca vs Chivas

Tundieron al Dibu Martínez con memes por la goleada del Tottenham al Aston Villa: “Fácil, fácil”

El descargo de Cristiano Ronaldo tras su violenta reacción contra un seguidor del Everton

Polémica en la Fórmula 1 por la inspección de la ropa interior de los pilotos: “Si quieren revisar mis partes íntimas, siéntase libres”

Cholo Simeone se rindió ante el Vasco Aguirre en victoria de Mallorca: “Nos llevó a su juego”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Aracely Arámbula aclaró si regresará a Televisa tras visitar las instalaciones

Aracely Arámbula aclaró si regresará a Televisa tras visitar las instalaciones

Ángela Aguilar y Gussy Lau: qué podría pasar con su romance tras la polémica

Cautivó a Lennon, impuso el look y el nombre del grupo, pero dejó todo por amor: la temprana muerte de Stu Sutcliffe, el artista que no quiso ser Beatle

Racismo, infidelidades y un divorcio tan turbulento como millonario: Chris Rock, antes del escándalo con Will Smith

Carla Morrison cumplió su sueño de abrir los conciertos de Coldplay en México

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los 6 tratamientos efectivos para dejar de fumar tabaco

Cuáles son los 6 tratamientos efectivos para dejar de fumar tabaco

Alerta mosquitos: los virus transmitidos por estos insectos podrían provocar una nueva pandemia

Hay animales que sufren un doble abandono por su edad, color o discapacidad

Cómo piensa Ashwani Gupta, el hombre que da vida a los autos del futuro

Los 6 errores más comunes entre los usuarios al usar WhatsApp

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Australia convocó elecciones generales para el próximo 21 de mayo

Australia convocó elecciones generales para el próximo 21 de mayo

La historia de un espía peruano fusilado en la Primera Guerra Mundial ya está en librerías | ENTREVISTA

Esposo de delegada de Migración en Chiapas fue detenido por tráfico de personas

La OTAN estudia desplegar una presencia militar permanente en el este de Europa para repeler una posible invasión rusa

Semana Santa en Ayacucho: precio de tours, pasajes, estadía, lugares turísticos y más