ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/NASA-AXIOM---delayed

First private astronaut mission arrives at ISS

Start: 09 Apr 2022 12:25 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2022 14:23 GMT

SPACE - The first private astronaut mission arrives at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - rendevous

1045GMT - docking

1330GMT - hatch opening

1405GMT- welcome ceremony

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE, POSTPONED FROM APRIL 8

