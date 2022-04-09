COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 9 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/NASA-AXIOM---delayed---

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 09

9 de Abril de 2022

First private astronaut mission arrives at ISS

Start: 09 Apr 2022 12:25 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2022 14:23 GMT

SPACE - The first private astronaut mission arrives at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - rendevous

1045GMT - docking

1330GMT - hatch opening

1405GMT- welcome ceremony

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE, POSTPONED FROM APRIL 8

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Club América: se cumplen tres años del título de Copa MX que ganó ante los Bravos de Juárez

Club América: se cumplen tres años del título de Copa MX que ganó ante los Bravos de Juárez

El PSG de Lionel Messi intentará dar un nuevo paso hacia el título en su visita a Clermont: hora, TV y formaciones

Las sorpresas de Augusta: un líder inesperado, el caddie ganador y Tiger incómodo

Leclerc superó a Verstappen y se quedó con una accidentada clasificación de la Fórmula 1 en Australia

‘Checo’ Pérez arrancará tercero en el GP de Australia; Leclerc fue pole position

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Leticia Calderón presumió que su hijo conoció a su “crush” Marjorie de Sousa

Leticia Calderón presumió que su hijo conoció a su “crush” Marjorie de Sousa

Estos son los tenis más caros de Eduin Caz, vocalista de Grupo Firme

Pati Chapoy arremetió contra Gussy Lau por exponer romance con Ángela Aguilar: “Es traición”

Ángela Aguilar: así fue uno de los primeros conciertos de la joven cantante

Miss Universo: las controversias más grandes en la historia del concurso de belleza

TENDENCIAS

Llega un nuevo miembro al club de las 10 motos clásicas más caras del mundo

Llega un nuevo miembro al club de las 10 motos clásicas más caras del mundo

“Vamos a generar mapas de la diversidad genómica y hacer una ciencia más equitativa”, dijo una líder del genoma humano

Impresiona programa de Inteligencia Artificial que recrea caras a partir de audios

Cómo hacer que el iPhone, iPad o Mac vaya más rápido

Los enfermos cardíacos ganarían 5 años de vida si dejan de fumar, según un estudio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Gareca llenó de elogios a Cueva, habló del penal fallado ante Dinamarca y el efusivo abrazo en Barranquilla

Gareca llenó de elogios a Cueva, habló del penal fallado ante Dinamarca y el efusivo abrazo en Barranquilla

Gareca y su confianza para enfrentar a selecciones top: “Perú está en condiciones de hacerle partido a cualquiera”

Perfil de la Vuelta a Turquía 2022, donde Nairo Quintana irá por un nuevo título en la temporada

Club América: se cumplen tres años del título de Copa MX que ganó ante los Bravos de Juárez

15 años de historias de reportería en ‘Lugar de tránsito - Cuaderno del asombro’