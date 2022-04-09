ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ -- updated details

Pakistan parliament reconvenes as ordered by the Supreme Court

Start: 09 Apr 2022 05:30 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2022 06:28 GMT

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the country's parliament to be reconvened on Saturday in order to proceed with a no-confidence vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan after ruling that Khan's effort to block to the vote and the subsequent dissolution of parliament was unconstitutional.

SCHEDULE:

APPROX. 0730GMT - Parliament is expected to reconvene

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: PTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Pakistan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL URDU SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com