ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ -- updated details

Pakistan parliament reconvenes as ordered by the Supreme Court
Start: 09 Apr 2022 05:30 GMT
End: 09 Apr 2022 06:28 GMT
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the country's parliament to be reconvened on Saturday in order to proceed with a no-confidence vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan after ruling that Khan's effort to block to the vote and the subsequent dissolution of parliament was unconstitutional.
SCHEDULE:
APPROX. 0730GMT - Parliament is expected to reconvene
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: PTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Pakistan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL URDU SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com