ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ -- TIME APPROX / delayed

Sábado 9 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/

REUTERS

APR 09

9 de Abril de 2022

Pakistan parliament reconvenes as ordered by the Supreme Court

Start: 09 Apr 2022 08:40 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the country's parliament to be reconvened on Saturday in order to proceed with a no-confidence vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan after ruling that Khan's effort to block to the vote and the subsequent dissolution of parliament was unconstitutional.

SCHEDULE:

APPROX 0730GMT - Parliament expected to reconvene

