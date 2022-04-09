ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ -- ASPECT RATIO 4:3

Pakistan parliament reconvenes as ordered by the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the country's parliament to be reconvened on Saturday in order to proceed with a no-confidence vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan after ruling that Khan's effort to block to the vote and the subsequent dissolution of parliament was unconstitutional.

