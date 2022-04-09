ADVISORY HONGKONG-ELECTION/JOHN LEE

Hong Kong's former deputy chief newser after resignation
Start: 09 Apr 2022 06:55 GMT
End: 09 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong's former deputy leader, John Lee, holds a news conference to announce his "next move" after China approved his resignation as chief secretary of the global financial hub. Lee has signalled his intention to contest a leadership election in May for the city's top job.
