COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 9 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HONGKONG-ELECTION/JOHN LEE

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 09

9 de Abril de 2022

Hong Kong's former deputy chief newser after resignation

Start: 09 Apr 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 09 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong's former deputy leader, John Lee, holds a news conference to announce his "next move" after China approved his resignation as chief secretary of the global financial hub. Lee has signalled his intention to contest a leadership election in May for the city's top job.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY “JOHN LEE KA-CHIU ELECTION CAMPAIGN OFFICE”

DIGITAL: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY “JOHN LEE KA-CHIU ELECTION CAMPAIGN OFFICE”

Source: JOHN LEE KA-CHIU ELECTION CAMPAIGN OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Regreso de clubes mexicanos a la Copa Libertadores está en manos de Concacaf y Conmebol

Regreso de clubes mexicanos a la Copa Libertadores está en manos de Concacaf y Conmebol

Bivol se rindió ante el nivel de Canelo Álvarez: “De los mejores del mundo”

Álvaro Morales despotricó contra Pumas y Alan Mozo: “No tienen nivel de Primera División”

El detalle que une al comediante Teo González con el Club León

Max Verstappen imitó el acento mexicano de Checo Pérez y se volvió viral

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bárbara de Regil pidió a sus “haters” que paren las críticas hacia su persona

Bárbara de Regil pidió a sus “haters” que paren las críticas hacia su persona

Exatlón México: Mati Álvarez reveló si es amiga de Evelyn Guijarro

Apio Quijano rompió el silencio sobre su “beso” con Erik Rubín: “Hay que respetar”

Lo que se sabe sobre la muerte de una adulta mayor en un rodaje en Soyaltepec, Oaxaca

Los mejores memes que dejaron Chris Martin y Coldplay a su paso por México

TENDENCIAS

Llega un nuevo miembro al club de las 10 motos clásicas más caras del mundo

Llega un nuevo miembro al club de las 10 motos clásicas más caras del mundo

“Vamos a generar mapas de la diversidad genómica y hacer una ciencia más equitativa”, dijo una líder del genoma humano

Impresiona programa de Inteligencia Artificial que recrea caras a partir de audios

Cómo hacer que el iPhone, iPad o Mac vaya más rápido

Los enfermos cardíacos ganarían 5 años de vida si dejan de fumar, según un estudio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Magaly Medina recordó que Ethel Pozo y Julián Alexander se comprometieron a los 4 meses de relación: “Son bastante intensos”

Magaly Medina recordó que Ethel Pozo y Julián Alexander se comprometieron a los 4 meses de relación: “Son bastante intensos”

EEUU estima que Rusia busca movilizar más de 60.000 reclutas para incrementar su poder de combate

God Level All Stars 2vs2: Nitro y Valles-T son los ganadores de la fecha 1 en Bogotá

Ucrania denunció que las tropas rusas violaron menores de edad durante su ocupación en la ciudad de Bucha

Zelensky espera una respuesta firme hacia Rusia por parte de los países aliados tras el ataque en Kramatorsk