Jueves 7 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY PERU-PROTESTS/

REUTERS

APR 07

7 de Abril de 2022

Protest against president Castillo's administration

Start: 07 Apr 2022 22:55 GMT

End: 07 Apr 2022 23:55 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - CAMERA MOVING LOCATION TO CONGRESS. LIVE EXPECTED TO RESUME AT 2210GMT**

LIMA : Peru General Workers Confederation call for a protest against president Castillo's administration.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

