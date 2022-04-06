COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-POSTAL SERVICE/REFORM

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 06

6 de Abril de 2022

Biden to sign U.S. Postal Service financial relief bill

Start: 06 Apr 2022 20:15 GMT

End: 06 Apr 2022 21:01 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden signs into law the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

