ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-STOLTENBERG -- DELAYED

Jens Stoltenberg makes a statement ahead of NATO meeting

Start: 06 Apr 2022 13:03 GMT

End: 06 Apr 2022 13:23 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - DOORSTEP BY STOLTENBERG IS NOW EXPECTED AROUND 1300GMT APPROX - MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**

---

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg makes a statement ahead of a meeting in Brussels to discuss the alliance's response to the Ukraine crisis.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT Doorstep statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com