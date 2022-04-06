ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/IRELAND

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy addresses Irish parliament
Start: 06 Apr 2022 08:51 GMT
End: 06 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE:
AUDIO: ENGLISH AND UKRAINIAN WITH SIMULTANEOUS ENGLISH TRANSLATION MIXED IN THE FEED
(This translation is being made available by Mr Zelenskiy's team and will be embedded in the live feed.)
===
DUBLIN - Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy addresses joint sitting of both houses of Irish parliament.
SCHEDULE:
0850GMT - Joint sitting of the houses of the Oireachtas commences
0859GMT - Ceann Comhairle addresses the House (30 Seconds)
0900GMT - President Zelenskiy (10 minutes)
0910GMT - Cean Comhairle responds (2 minutes)
0912GMT - Short responses by Taoiseach and other Dáil Party and Group leaders
0954GMT - Cathaoireach of the Seanad, Mark Daly closing remarks
1000GMT - Joint sitting ends.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Please courtesy in accompanying paperwork Oireachtas TV. Editorial use only. Footage must not be used in programmes of light entertainment, political satire, party political broadcasts or in any form of advertising or publicity
DIGITAL: Please courtesy in accompanying paperwork Oireachtas TV. Editorial use only. Footage must not be used in programmes of light entertainment, political satire, party political broadcasts or in any form of advertising or publicity
Source: OIREACHTAS TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ireland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH AND UKRAINIAN WITH SIMULTANEOUS ENGLISH TRANSLATION MIXED IN THE FEED
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com