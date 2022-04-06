COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 6 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/IRELAND

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 06

5 de Abril de 2022

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy addresses Irish parliament

Start: 06 Apr 2022 08:51 GMT

End: 06 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE:

AUDIO: ENGLISH AND UKRAINIAN WITH SIMULTANEOUS ENGLISH TRANSLATION MIXED IN THE FEED

(This translation is being made available by Mr Zelenskiy's team and will be embedded in the live feed.)

===

DUBLIN - Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy addresses joint sitting of both houses of Irish parliament.

SCHEDULE:

0850GMT - Joint sitting of the houses of the Oireachtas commences

0859GMT - Ceann Comhairle addresses the House (30 Seconds)

0900GMT - President Zelenskiy (10 minutes)

0910GMT - Cean Comhairle responds (2 minutes)

0912GMT - Short responses by Taoiseach and other Dáil Party and Group leaders

0954GMT - Cathaoireach of the Seanad, Mark Daly closing remarks

1000GMT - Joint sitting ends.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Please courtesy in accompanying paperwork Oireachtas TV. Editorial use only. Footage must not be used in programmes of light entertainment, political satire, party political broadcasts or in any form of advertising or publicity

DIGITAL: Please courtesy in accompanying paperwork Oireachtas TV. Editorial use only. Footage must not be used in programmes of light entertainment, political satire, party political broadcasts or in any form of advertising or publicity

Source: OIREACHTAS TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ireland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH AND UKRAINIAN WITH SIMULTANEOUS ENGLISH TRANSLATION MIXED IN THE FEED

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La particular teoría de Mike Tyson sobre la bofetada de Will Smith a Chris Rock en los premios Oscar: cómo hubiera reaccionado el boxeador

La particular teoría de Mike Tyson sobre la bofetada de Will Smith a Chris Rock en los premios Oscar: cómo hubiera reaccionado el boxeador

El particular análisis de Battaglia tras la derrota ante Deportivo Cali que enojó a los hinchas de Boca: “Hicimos un partido correcto”

Luis García recordó cuando actuó en una telenovela de Lucero

Presidente de la Conmebol invitó a Grupo Pachuca a jugar la Libertadores

Qué necesita Fernando Ortiz para mantenerse como entrenador del América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Acapulco Shore 9 capítulo 12: José y Santiago se agarraron a golpes por Rocío

Acapulco Shore 9 capítulo 12: José y Santiago se agarraron a golpes por Rocío

Tras actuar en Televisa, Anette Michel regresó a los foros de TV Azteca

La supuesta deuda de Christian Nodal habría aumentado a más de 2 millones de pesos

Sasha Sokol acusó a Luis de Llano por mentir y le advirtió: “Nos vemos en los tribunales”

Papá de Natalia Lafourcade cuestionó la campaña contra el Tren Maya que apoyó la cantante

TENDENCIAS

El ABC de los rellenos de labios: todo lo que hay que saber sobre uno de los tratamientos más demandados

El ABC de los rellenos de labios: todo lo que hay que saber sobre uno de los tratamientos más demandados

Cómo actúa el nuevo tratamiento para pacientes con esclerosis múltiple que se usa en Argentina

Las vacunas contra el COVID-19 podrían producir sangrado en personas que no menstrúan

Dormir mal puede aumentar la grasa visceral, causante de enfermedades cardíacas y del metabolismo

Beber hasta 3 tazas diarias de café disminuye el riesgo de eventos cardiovasculares y muerte

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Fernando Belaunzarán comparó a AMLO con Alfredo Adame: “Está más cerca de ser el mejor karateca”

Fernando Belaunzarán comparó a AMLO con Alfredo Adame: “Está más cerca de ser el mejor karateca”

Mario Delgado urgió “derrotar” a conservadores y autoridades electorales en la Revocación de Mandato

Senadores prohibieron importación de vapeadores y cigarros electrónicos

La ONU confirmó casi 1.500 civiles muertos y más de 2.000 heridos desde el inicio de la invasión de Ucrania

Ucrania confirmó nuevos ataques aéreos y explosiones en las regiones de Leópolis y Dnipropetrovsk