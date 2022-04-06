ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/IRELAND

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy addresses Irish parliament

Start: 06 Apr 2022 08:51 GMT

End: 06 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE:

AUDIO: ENGLISH AND UKRAINIAN WITH SIMULTANEOUS ENGLISH TRANSLATION MIXED IN THE FEED

(This translation is being made available by Mr Zelenskiy's team and will be embedded in the live feed.)

===

DUBLIN - Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy addresses joint sitting of both houses of Irish parliament.

SCHEDULE:

0850GMT - Joint sitting of the houses of the Oireachtas commences

0859GMT - Ceann Comhairle addresses the House (30 Seconds)

0900GMT - President Zelenskiy (10 minutes)

0910GMT - Cean Comhairle responds (2 minutes)

0912GMT - Short responses by Taoiseach and other Dáil Party and Group leaders

0954GMT - Cathaoireach of the Seanad, Mark Daly closing remarks

1000GMT - Joint sitting ends.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Please courtesy in accompanying paperwork Oireachtas TV. Editorial use only. Footage must not be used in programmes of light entertainment, political satire, party political broadcasts or in any form of advertising or publicity

DIGITAL: Please courtesy in accompanying paperwork Oireachtas TV. Editorial use only. Footage must not be used in programmes of light entertainment, political satire, party political broadcasts or in any form of advertising or publicity

Source: OIREACHTAS TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ireland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH AND UKRAINIAN WITH SIMULTANEOUS ENGLISH TRANSLATION MIXED IN THE FEED

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com