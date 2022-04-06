COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 6 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/ -- SCHEDULE UPDATED / SUBJECT TO CHANGE --

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 06

4 de Abril de 2022

First round of French presidential election

Start: 10 Apr 2022 05:45 GMT

End: 10 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS / MARSEILLE / LE TOUQUET / VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY / HENIN BEAUMONT / ANNECY -- France votes in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election.

--

SCHEDULE: (Subject to change)

0600GMT - Polls open in the first round of the French presidential election and voters come to cast their ballots in a Paris town hall. (REUTERS)

0845GMT - Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen arrives at polling station to vote in the northern town of Henin Beaumont. (REUTERS)

0915GMT - Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen votes in the northern town of Henin Beaumont. (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron arrives at the polling station in the seaside town of Le Touquet. (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron votes at the polling station in the seaside town of Le Touquet. (AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Far left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon votes in the Mediterranean city Marseille. (AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Far right political commentator turned presidential candidate Eric Zemmour votes in Paris. (REUTERS // AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Mainstream conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse votes in a Paris suburb. (REUTERS // AGENCY POOL)

1200GMT - Beauty shot of Paris skyline and the Eiffel Tower on the day that France goes to the polls.

1500GMT - The last voters in the Alpine town of Annecy cast their ballots then counting begins in the first round of the French presidential election.

1759GMT (POSSIBLE ONLY) - French broadcasters countdown to reveal the first exit polls which predict which two candidates will go through to the final round of the presidential election. (SOURCE TBC)

1800GMT - Polls close

TIME TBC - Supporters of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron react to the exit polls and preliminary results after polls close in the first round of the French presidential election. (AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC (POSSIBLE ONLY) - Macron reacts to the exit polls and preliminary results (SOURCE TBC)

TIME TBC - Supporters of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen react to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election. (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen reacts to the exit polls (NATIONAL RALLY)

TIME TBC - Supporters of far left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon react to the exit polls (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Far left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon reacts to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election. (POPULAR UNION CAMPAIGN TEAM)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / NATIONAL RALLY / POPULAR UNION CAMPAIGN TEAM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Liga MX: Monterrey se enfrenta ante Toluca por el resurgimiento en el Clausura 2022

Liga MX: Monterrey se enfrenta ante Toluca por el resurgimiento en el Clausura 2022

Revelaron la estrategia secreta que usó Guardiola con los alcanzapelotas para ganarle al Atlético de Madrid

Los impresionantes golpes sobre el agua que sorprendieron a todos los espectadores en el Masters de Augusta

La explicación de la FIFA después de que se instalara un debate sobre “partidos de 100 minutos” en el Mundial de Qatar

GP de Australia: así fueron las últimas participaciones de ‘Checo’ Pérez en el Circuito de Albert Park

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Brooklyn Beckham y Nicola Peltz firmaron un acuerdo prenupcial millonario antes de su gran boda

Brooklyn Beckham y Nicola Peltz firmaron un acuerdo prenupcial millonario antes de su gran boda

Mayrín Villanueva afirmó que su matrimonio es “moderno” porque Eduardo Santamarina lava y plancha

Natanael Cano buscó limar asperezas con Ángela Aguilar: “Que me desbloquee de Instagram”

Critican a Jacqueline Andere por delcaraciones sobre caso Sasha Sokol: “Está de moda acordarse”

Camilo y Evaluna Montaner se convirtieron en padres

TENDENCIAS

Este perro robot grita a las personas para que no salgan de su casa y eviten contagiarse de covid-19

Este perro robot grita a las personas para que no salgan de su casa y eviten contagiarse de covid-19

Los 5 aportes que todos deben conocer sobre el metaverso

Google Maps muestra ahora el precio de los peajes, señales de tránsito y el estado de los semáforos

Astronautas de la Estación Espacial tienen inteligencia artificial en sus manos para evitar cualquier accidente

Espejos, marcha atrás y arranque: los 3 sistemas básicos de los autos que reemplazará la tecnología

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Ahora Real Madrid vs Chelsea EN VIVO HOY: españoles ganan 1-0 con gol de Benzema por la Champions League 2022

Ahora Real Madrid vs Chelsea EN VIVO HOY: españoles ganan 1-0 con gol de Benzema por la Champions League 2022

Paloma Fiuza comparte imágenes de los últimos momentos que vivió con su padre antes de fallecer

EEUU contempla imponer sanciones contra China similares a las de Rusia si el gigante asiático agrede a Taiwán

Paro de transportistas en Ica: Viajes terrestren fueron suspendidos tras bloqueo de carreteras

Joe Biden denunció “crímenes de guerra graves” cometidos por Rusia en la ciudad de Bucha