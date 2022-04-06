ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/ -- SCHEDULE UPDATED / SUBJECT TO CHANGE

First round of French presidential election

Start: 10 Apr 2022 05:45 GMT

End: 10 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS / MARSEILLE / LE TOUQUET / VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY / HENIN BEAUMONT / ANNECY -- France votes in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election.

--

SCHEDULE: (Subject to change)

0600GMT - Polls open in the first round of the French presidential election and voters come to cast their ballots in a Paris town hall. (REUTERS)

0845GMT - Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen arrives at polling station to vote in the northern town of Henin Beaumont. (REUTERS)

0915GMT - Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen votes in the northern town of Henin Beaumont. (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron arrives at the polling station in the seaside town of Le Touquet. (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron votes at the polling station in the seaside town of Le Touquet. (AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Far left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon votes in the Mediterranean city Marseille. (AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Far right political commentator turned presidential candidate Eric Zemmour votes in Paris. (REUTERS // AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Mainstream conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse votes in a Paris suburb. (REUTERS // AGENCY POOL)

1200GMT - Beauty shot of Paris skyline and the Eiffel Tower on the day that France goes to the polls.

1500GMT - The last voters in the Alpine town of Annecy cast their ballots then counting begins in the first round of the French presidential election.

1759GMT (POSSIBLE ONLY) - French broadcasters countdown to reveal the first exit polls which predict which two candidates will go through to the final round of the presidential election. (SOURCE TBC)

1800GMT - Polls close

TIME TBC - Supporters of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron react to the exit polls and preliminary results after polls close in the first round of the French presidential election. (AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC (POSSIBLE ONLY) - Macron reacts to the exit polls and preliminary results (SOURCE TBC)

TIME TBC - Supporters of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen react to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election. (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen reacts to the exit polls (NATIONAL RALLY)

TIME TBC - Supporters of far left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon react to the exit polls (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Far left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon reacts to the exit polls after the first round of the French presidential election. (POPULAR UNION CAMPAIGN TEAM)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / NATIONAL RALLY / POPULAR UNION CAMPAIGN TEAM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com