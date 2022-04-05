Arepas en Hong Kong: un tributo a las raíces del primer chef Michelin de Venezuela

SHOTLIST USO EXCLUSIVO PARA CLIENTES AFP (NO RESALE) HONG KONG, CHINA23 DE MARZO DE 2022FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Plano general Restaurant “Mono”2. Paneo de abajo a arriba Dessert with chocolate made from scratch at the restaurant with cocoa from Ecuador and icecream3. Primer plano Dish with pigeon meat and chimichurri sauce4. Plano medio Venezuelan chef Ricardo Chaneton prepares a salad5. Primer plano Venezuelan chef Ricardo Chaneton prepares a salad6. Plano medio Venezuelan chef Ricardo Chaneton prepares a salad7. Plano general Venezuelan chef Ricardo Chaneton prepares a salad 8. SOUNDBITE 1 - Ricardo Chaneton, Venezuelan chef (hombre, Spanish, 17 seg.): "We are the only ones to do a concept like this in Asia. And it feels nice because you are like the spark that starts a gastronomic movement on this side of the world that wants to show Latin America and show its value." "Somos los únicos en hacer un concepto así en Asia. Y se siente lindo porque eres como que la chispa que inicia un movimiento gastronómico en este lado del mundo que quiere mostrar a Latinoamérica y meterla en valor." 9. Plano medio Entrance of Restaurant “Mono”10. Plano medio Chef cooking 11. Primer plano Chef cooking12. Paneo de izquierda a derecha Different types of potatoes13. Primer plano Dried peppers 14. SOUNDBITE 2 - Ricardo Chaneton, Venezuelan chef (hombre, Spanish, 16 seg.): "That French element will always be there. I have a lot of respect for it. I love French cuisine, and I was born in Venezuela, with a Colombian grandmother, Argentinian grandfather, Venezuelan grandmother, and that's how I put in my own flavour." "Ese elemento francés siempre va a estar ahí, yo respeto mucho, me encanta la cocina francesa, y soy nacido en Venezuela, con abuela colombiana, abuelo argentino, abuela venezolana, y yo creo que ahí fui metiendo mi salsa." 15. Primer plano Michelin mascot