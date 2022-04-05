ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-GUTERRES

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
4 de Abril de 2022

Zelenskiy, Guterres speak at Security Council briefing on Ukraine

Start: 05 Apr 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 05 Apr 2022 15:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - Ukraine President Zelenskiy to speak as Security Council receives briefing on Ukraine. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres also expected to address the meeting.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Guterres briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

