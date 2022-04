ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SPAIN-ZELENSKIY---UPDATED TIMINGS

Zelenskiy appears via videolink at the Spanish parliament

Start: 05 Apr 2022 14:55 GMT

End: 05 Apr 2022 15:55 GMT

MADRID- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears via videolink at the Spanish parliament to deliver a speech against Russia’s invasion of his country.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT- Zelenskiy appears via videolink at the Spanish parliament

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: SPANISH PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL / UKRAINIAN AND SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com