Lunes 4 de Abril de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ARAB LEAGUE

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 04

4 de Abril de 2022

Lavrov holds talks with Arab League representatives in Moscow

Start: 04 Apr 2022 15:45 GMT

End: 04 Apr 2022 16:45 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Arab League representatives in Moscow to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - News conference after Lavrov meets with Arab League representatives

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

