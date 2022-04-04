ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ARAB LEAGUE

Lavrov holds talks with Arab League representatives in Moscow

Start: 04 Apr 2022 15:45 GMT

End: 04 Apr 2022 16:45 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Arab League representatives in Moscow to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - News conference after Lavrov meets with Arab League representatives

