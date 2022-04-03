COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY 1620GMT UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-SCHOLZ-BUCHA

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 03

3 de Abril de 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks on killed civilians in Bucha

Start: 03 Apr 2022 16:15 GMT

End: 03 Apr 2022 17:15 GMT

BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks on killed civilians in Bucha, statement comes after foreign minister says there will be harder sanctions

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

