ADVISORY POPE-MALTA/

Pope Francis arrives for a 2-day visit to Malta

Start: 02 Apr 2022 07:55 GMT

End: 02 Apr 2022 10:15 GMT

MALTA - Pope Francis visits Malta.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Pope Francis lands at Malta International Airport and attends welcome ceremony

0820GMT A likely break in events / live transmission - if so the event will go to slate

0850GMT Pope Francis meets Maltese President George Vella

0935GMT Pope Francis meets Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela

0950GMT Pope Francis meets diplomatic corps

