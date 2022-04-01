ADVISORY POPE-MALTA/

Pope Francis arrives for a 2-day visit to Malta
MALTA - Pope Francis visits Malta.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT Pope Francis lands at Malta International Airport and attends welcome ceremony
0820GMT A likely break in events / live transmission - if so the event will go to slate
0850GMT Pope Francis meets Maltese President George Vella
0935GMT Pope Francis meets Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela
0950GMT Pope Francis meets diplomatic corps
