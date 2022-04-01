ADVISORY HUNGARY-ELECTION/UKRAINE-RALLY -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Hungarians gather for a pro-Ukraine rally

Start: 02 Apr 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 02 Apr 2022 14:00 GMT

BUDAPEST - Hungarians gather for a pro-Ukraine rally by Elizabeth Bridge a day before the general election on April 3, when incumbent Viktor Orban will face Peter Marki-Zay, the candidate for prime minister for the united opposition seeking to oust him.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / HUNGARIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com