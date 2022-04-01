ADVISORY HUNGARY-ELECTION/MARKI-ZAY-RALLY -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Marki-Zay holds final pre-election rally in Budapest
Start: 02 Apr 2022 15:30 GMT
End: 02 Apr 2022 16:30 GMT
BUDAPEST - Hungarian leader of the united opposition Peter Marki-Zay holds final pre-election rally in Madach Square a day before he faces incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the general election.
SCHEDULE:
1530GMT - Rally due to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hungary
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH HUNGARIAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com