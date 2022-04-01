ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/MACRON

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
1 de Abril de 2022

Macron holds major rally before presidential election 1st round

Start: 02 Apr 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 02 Apr 2022 13:30 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a major rally in Paris during his lightning re-election bid before the first round of voting on April 10.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT rally begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EMMANUEL MACRON CAMPAIGN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

