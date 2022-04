Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod, regional official says

Start: 01 Apr 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 01 Apr 2022 08:02 GMT

BELGOROD, RUSSIA - Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod, regional official says

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF EMERGENCIES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com