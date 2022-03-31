ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZELENSKIY-NETHERLANDS

Zelenskiy addresses the Dutch parliament

Start: 31 Mar 2022 08:06 GMT

End: 31 Mar 2022 08:53 GMT

THE HAGUE / KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Dutch parliament via video link.

SCHEDULE:

0815GMT - Zelenskiy addresses the Dutch parliament

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: TWEEDE KAMER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: UKRAINIAN SPEECH (WITH DUTCH TRANSLATION? TBC)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com