ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/WHO

WHO briefing on Ukraine situation, COVID-19 and other global health issues
Start: 30 Mar 2022 15:15 GMT
End: 30 Mar 2022 16:15 GMT
GENEVA - WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and experts will brief media on Ukraine situation, COVID-19 and other global health issues
SCHEDULE
1500GMT - News conference starts
Speakers TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com