COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 30 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/WHO

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 30

29 de Marzo de 2022

WHO briefing on Ukraine situation, COVID-19 and other global health issues

Start: 30 Mar 2022 15:15 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 16:15 GMT

GENEVA - WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and experts will brief media on Ukraine situation, COVID-19 and other global health issues

SCHEDULE

1500GMT - News conference starts

Speakers TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA cerró la venta de entradas y más de 800.000 fanáticos compraron la suya: cuándo se abre una nueva fase

FIFA cerró la venta de entradas y más de 800.000 fanáticos compraron la suya: cuándo se abre una nueva fase

Tras violencia en el Corregidora, Querétaro será sede del primer Fan Festival de la Champions League

FIFA realizó el simulacro del sorteo para el Mundial de Qatar: el grupo que le tocó a la selección argentina

Se definen los últimos tres boletos para el Mundial: Estados Unidos, México, Costa Rica, Nueva Zelanda e Islas Salomón pelean por clasificarse

Cuánto sale la pelota del mundial Qatar 2022: los precios en cada uno de los países clasificados de América Latina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Laura Bozzo tras su problema fiscal: “No quiero una sola deuda más en mi vida”

Laura Bozzo tras su problema fiscal: “No quiero una sola deuda más en mi vida”

Raúl Araiza confesó si pagará multa por romper veda electoral

Daddy Yankee invitó a Paquita la del Barrio en su gira de despedida

Porqué los hijos de Jorge Salinas y Elizabeth Álvarez no ven sus telenovelas

Coldplay en México: Chris Martin prometió interpretar canción de Juan Gabriel en próximos conciertos

TENDENCIAS

Con estas 5 aplicaciones se pueden crear “deep fakes” de fotos y videos

Con estas 5 aplicaciones se pueden crear “deep fakes” de fotos y videos

Spotify: Meghan Markle presenta Archetypes, su propio podcast

Vacunarse cuanto antes contra la gripe: la recomendación de los expertos para evitar el contagio

Contaminación del aire: cómo afecta la salud mental de los niños

Nuevo engaño con WhatsApp: ofrecen 50GB de internet gratis por supuesto aniversario de la app de Meta

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Invasión de Rusia a Ucrania: Michelle Bachelet advirtió que los bombardeos indiscriminados podrían constituir crímenes de guerra

Invasión de Rusia a Ucrania: Michelle Bachelet advirtió que los bombardeos indiscriminados podrían constituir crímenes de guerra

“Contigo Perú”: la emotiva historia detrás del himno de la selección peruana

“Que se asusten los que han robado”: Marbelle no se arrepiente ante demanda por acto de racismo contra Francia Márquez

Foo Fighters se pronunció en Estados Unidos luego de la muerte de Taylor Hawkins en Colombia

Por actividad en el volcán nevado del Ruiz, cinco departamentos están en alerta amarilla