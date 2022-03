Filippo Grandi visits Lviv medical facility

Start: 30 Mar 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE WAS CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS.

LVIV, UKRAINE – UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi visits one of sanatoriums in Lviv region.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com