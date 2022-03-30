ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-MAYORS

Kyiv's Klitschko, Ukraine officials speak at EU meeting

Start: 30 Mar 2022 07:35 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - The mayor of Ukrainian capital Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and other Ukrainian officials speak remotely at a meeting of EU institution the European Committee of the Regions. Other speakers include the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi, president of Ukrainian local government association Sergii Chernov and EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT speeches

1100GMT news conference with Committee Chairwoman Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, Mayor of Gdańsk

