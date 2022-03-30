ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/AUSTRALIA-ZELENSKIY

Zelenskiy addresses Australian federal parliament by video

Start: 31 Mar 2022 06:25 GMT

End: 31 Mar 2022 06:55 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a joint sitting of Australian federal parliament by video.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - President Zelenskiy to speak

