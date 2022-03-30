COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/AUSTRALIA-ZELENSKIY

REUTERS

30 de Marzo de 2022

Zelenskiy addresses Australian federal parliament by video

Start: 31 Mar 2022 06:25 GMT

End: 31 Mar 2022 06:55 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a joint sitting of Australian federal parliament by video.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - President Zelenskiy to speak

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, provided it is only used for fair and accurate reports, is not used for political party advertising, is not used for commercial sponsorship, advertising or promotion, and is not used for satire or ridicule

DIGITAL: Access all, provided it is only used for fair and accurate reports, is not used for political party advertising, is not used for commercial sponsorship, advertising or promotion, and is not used for satire or ridicule

Source: AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT BROADCASTING

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

