ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/UNDOCKING

The Soyuz MS-19 undocks from the ISS

Start: 30 Mar 2022 06:45 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.

SPACE - The Soyuz MS-19 carrying NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian Cosmonauts Pyotr Dubroz and Anton Shkaplerov undocks from the ISS.

SCHEDULE:

0721GMT - Undocking

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com