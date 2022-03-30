ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/UNDOCKING

The Soyuz MS-19 undocks from the ISS
Start: 30 Mar 2022 06:45 GMT
End: 30 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.
SPACE - The Soyuz MS-19 carrying NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian Cosmonauts Pyotr Dubroz and Anton Shkaplerov undocks from the ISS.
SCHEDULE:
0721GMT - Undocking
