ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LANDING -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

NASA astronaut reutrns from ISS aboard Soyuz with Russians

Start: 30 Mar 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT WAS CANCELLED ON RLS FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.

SPACE / DZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN - NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei flies back to Earth from the International Space Station with Russian Cosmonauts Pyotr Dubroz and Anton Shkaplerov aboard the Soyuz MS-19, making a parachute landing in Kazakhstan. Once he returns, Vande Hei will have logged a U.S. space-endurance record of 355 days in orbit.

SCHEDULE:

1034GMT - Deorbit

1129GMT - landing

