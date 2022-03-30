ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LANDING -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

NASA astronaut reutrns from ISS aboard Soyuz with Russians
Start: 30 Mar 2022 10:15 GMT
End: 30 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT WAS CANCELLED ON RLS FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.
SPACE / DZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN - NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei flies back to Earth from the International Space Station with Russian Cosmonauts Pyotr Dubroz and Anton Shkaplerov aboard the Soyuz MS-19, making a parachute landing in Kazakhstan. Once he returns, Vande Hei will have logged a U.S. space-endurance record of 355 days in orbit.
SCHEDULE:
1034GMT - Deorbit
1129GMT - landing
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Kazakhstan
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com