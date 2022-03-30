COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 30 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LANDING -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS --

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 30

29 de Marzo de 2022

NASA astronaut reutrns from ISS aboard Soyuz with Russians

Start: 30 Mar 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT WAS CANCELLED ON RLS FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.

SPACE / DZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN - NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei flies back to Earth from the International Space Station with Russian Cosmonauts Pyotr Dubroz and Anton Shkaplerov aboard the Soyuz MS-19, making a parachute landing in Kazakhstan. Once he returns, Vande Hei will have logged a U.S. space-endurance record of 355 days in orbit.

SCHEDULE:

1034GMT - Deorbit

1129GMT - landing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

