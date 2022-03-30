COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/HATCH CLOSURE

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 30

29 de Marzo de 2022

NASA astronaut and and Russian Cosmonauts say their goodbyes to the ISS

Start: 30 Mar 2022 03:30 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 04:27 GMT

SPACE - NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian Cosmonauts Pyotr Dubroz and Anton Shkaplerov say their goodbyes to the ISS crew as they prepare to return to Earth.

SCHEDULE:

0330GMT Approx - Farewells

0400GMT - Hatch closure

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

