Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-TALKS -- UPDATED START TIME --

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 29

28 de Marzo de 2022

View of Dolmabahce Palace where Ukraine & Russia are meeting

Start: 29 Mar 2022 05:09 GMT

End: 29 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Exteriors of Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul where Ukraine and Russia are set to hold their first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks in Istanbul.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Meeting expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

