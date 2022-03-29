ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-STATEMENT --UPDATED DETAILS

Statement expected by Ukrainian delegates after peace talks
Start: 29 Mar 2022 11:01 GMT
End: 29 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
Istanbul, Turkey Ukrainian delegates are expected to make a statement after the first day of peace talks in Istanbul. Speakers include: Mykhailo Podolyak - Adviser to the Head of President's Office
SPEAKERS:
Speaker in middle - Mykhailo Podolyak - Adviser to the Head of President's Office
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/UKRAINIAN/ ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com