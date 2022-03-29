ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-STATEMENT --UPDATED DETAILS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 29 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-STATEMENT

MAR 29

29 de Marzo de 2022

Statement expected by Ukrainian delegates after peace talks

Start: 29 Mar 2022 11:01 GMT

End: 29 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

Istanbul, Turkey Ukrainian delegates are expected to make a statement after the first day of peace talks in Istanbul. Speakers include: Mykhailo Podolyak - Adviser to the Head of President's Office

SPEAKERS:

Speaker in middle - Mykhailo Podolyak - Adviser to the Head of President's Office

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/UKRAINIAN/ ENGLISH

