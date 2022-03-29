COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 29 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-AUSTRIA

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 29

29 de Marzo de 2022

Scholz, Nehammer speak to reporters after talks

Start: 30 Mar 2022 13:10 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 14:15 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visiting Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer speak to reporters after their meeting, likely to focus on the war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1315 GMT joint news conference (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El plan de Italia para la “resurrección” tras quedar fuera del Mundial de Qatar

El plan de Italia para la “resurrección” tras quedar fuera del Mundial de Qatar

Perú vs Paraguay EN VIVO: minuto a minuto, detalles y toda la previa del último partido por Eliminatorias

Selección Mexicana: cómo le fue Miguel Herrera cuando ocupó el banquillo tricolor

“Estaba muriendo en el coche, gritaba de dolor”: un piloto de Fórmula 1 contó los problemas de salud que tuvo en el GP de Arabia Saudita

Shaquille O’Neal reveló cómo cambió su dieta para salvar su vida: “Cuando te dicen la palabra muerte...”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Tunden a Chumel Torres por pedir no ser como Will Smith

Tunden a Chumel Torres por pedir no ser como Will Smith

El día que Juan Soler emborrachó a Eric del Castillo en plena grabación

Elliot Page conmemoró 15 años de la película “Juno” en la entrega de los Oscar 2022

Raquel Pankowsky: así reaccionaron los famosos a la muerte de la actriz

Kenia Os desbancó a Danna Paola en nuevo récord musical

TENDENCIAS

Un estudio observó defectos genitales congénitos en hijos de hombres que toman un medicamento muy común para la diabetes

Un estudio observó defectos genitales congénitos en hijos de hombres que toman un medicamento muy común para la diabetes

Spotify ya muestra advertencias sobre todos los contenidos relacionados al covid-19

El cambio climático aumenta el riesgo de muerte por enfermedades del corazón

Aplicaciones para convertir fotos y videos en caricaturas o personajes de anime

Nasal o de saliva: qué prueba detecta más rápido al COVID-19

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Esta es una temporada de sanación y estoy aquí para ello”: Jada Pinkett Smith tras golpe de Will Smith a Chris Rock

“Esta es una temporada de sanación y estoy aquí para ello”: Jada Pinkett Smith tras golpe de Will Smith a Chris Rock

Israel detuvo a 12 presuntos terroristas del ISIS, que se adjudicó los recientes ataques que causaron seis muertos

Morena iniciará el proceso para aprobar la Reforma Energética un día despúes de la Revocación de Mandato

Programación de partidos de hoy, martes 29 de marzo EN VIVO: horarios y canales de TV para ver en directo

Perú vs Paraguay: horarios del Metropolitano y el Metro de Lima por el partido de eliminatorias